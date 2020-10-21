Command Center reports 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

COVID-19 Local News
Carolyn Fleegle

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Wednesday that 12 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 867 is a 16-year-old girl. Case 877 is a 59-year-old woman. Case 878 is a 61-year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Case 868 is a 44-year-old woman. Case 869 is a 58-year-old woman. Case 870 is a 61-year-old woman. Case 871 is a 63-year-old man. Case 872 is a 19-year-old man. Case 873 is an 88- year-old man. Case 874 is a 34-year-old man. Case 875 is a 64-year-old woman. Case 876 is a 57-year-old man. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 860 Confirmed Cases • 18 Probable Cases • 878 Total Cases • 142 Active Cases • 12 Current Hospitalization/96 Total Hospitalizations • 5 Deaths

Avatar
Carolyn Fleegle

