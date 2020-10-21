WEDNESDAY 10/21:

TODAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 74°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Mild. Low 57°

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny. Warmer. High 79°

DISCUSSION:

A few showers will be possible, especially during the mid morning through the mid afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, along with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Warmer air will move in on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80, under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will move into the region Friday afternoon bringing rain back into the region. Rain chances will linger into the weekend, along with cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday.

We will see temperatures moderate as we begin the new work week, with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will return with another cold front Monday, and rain chances will linger into the morning on Tuesday.

Have a Great Wednesday!

