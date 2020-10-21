1-win Giants-Eagles meet in Week 7 with eyes on first place

NEW YORK GIANTS (1-5) at PHILADELPHIA (1-4-1)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE – Eagles by 4 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Giants 3-3; Philadelphia 2-4

SERIES RECORD – Eagles lead 88-86-2

LAST MEETING – Eagles beat Giants 34-17 on Dec. 29, 2019 at New York

LAST WEEK – Giants beat Washington 20-19; Eagles lost to Ravens 30-28

AP PRO32 RANKING – Giants No. 29, Eagles No. 23

GIANTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (31), RUSH (30), PASS (30).

GIANTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (12), RUSH (8), PASS (16).

EAGLES OFFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (13), PASS (26).

EAGLES DEFENSE – OVERALL (17), RUSH (20t), PASS (12).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Eagles have won seven consecutive games against the Giants, and 11 of the previous 12 games in the series. … The Eagles are 4-0 on Thursday nights under coach Doug Pederson, Giants are 4-6 on Thursday nights, 2-5 on the road. … The Giants have not won in Philadelphia since 2013. … Giants QB Daniel Jones leads the team in yards rushing with 204. His 74 yards against Washington were the highest for a single game by a Giants QB since Jeff Hostetler had 82 yards at New England in 1990. Jones’ 49-yard run against Washington was the longest run by a Giants QB in the Super Bowl era. … Giants rookie LB Tae Crowder’s 43-yard fumble return for a touchdown was the team’s first go-ahead defensive TD in the last four minutes of a fourth quarter or overtime since Oct. 31, 1999, when Hall of Famer Michael Strahan scored on a 44-yard interception return in overtime to beat the Eagles in Philadelphia. … New York K Graham Gano has made 13 straight field goals. … Eagles QB Carson Wentz has four of his seven career rushing TDs this season. He’s already thrown a league-high nine interceptions, most since his rookie season in 2016. … Eagles RB Boston Scott had career-high 138 scrimmage yards and three TDs against the Giants in the last meeting. … Philly WR Travis Fulgham has 18 receptions for 284 yards and three TDs in three games. … Eagles TE Jason Croom caught a 3-yard TD pass on his only snap last week. … Jalen Hurts has played 18 snaps, including several at quarterback with Wentz split wide. The Eagles have gained 180 yards on those plays with Hurts on the field. … DE Brandon Graham leads the team with five sacks. … Fantasy tip: Fulgham has quickly become Wentz’s go-to receiver, making contested catches and big plays in three games. He should continue his production against New York with TE Zach Ertz and RB Miles Sanders hurt.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL