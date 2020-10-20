Week 8 Genesis Player of the Week – Jason Munyan

THORNVILLE, Ohio- For the second time this football season, Jason Munyan is the WHIZ Genesis Player of the Week.

Week 5 also saw Munyan win the honor.

Munyan rushed for 187 yards three touchdowns in Sheridan’s 27-0 playoff win over Columbus South.

It was a 65-yard run in the first quarter that quickly set the tone of the game. Munyan spun out of a tackle and took the ball down to the 1-yard line, setting up his first touchdown of the game.

Breaking tackles is nothing new for Munyan. It’s something he’s been doing since he entered the Sheridan football program.

With a strong offense line this year, Munyan has been able to put his skills on full display all season long.

Sheridan hosts Columbus Bishop Watterson, this Friday, in the regional quarterfinals of the Division III, Region 11 playoffs.