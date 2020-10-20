Reward for information in theft at Kohl’s store in Newark

NEWARK, Ohio–Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a theft from a store in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday August 30, four men entered the Kohl’s at 125 Deo Drive and stole more than $3,500 worth of jewelry. The suspects are three Black males and a Hispanic man.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888. A special coding system protects the identity of the caller but allows for the reward to be issued at a later time.