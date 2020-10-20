Rambo Health Center: Flu Shot More Important Than Ever

The COVID-19 pandemic is spiking all across the country and that makes getting a flu shot this year all the more important.

Rambo Memorial Health Center Executive Director Gloria Brown says “I heartily recommend getting a flu shot, very important, most important this year, no it’s not going to cure COVID-19, but what is does is it helps boost your immune system.

Brown says she expects there will be confusion when it comes to figuring out if you have the flu or COVID-19 “absolutely, because they are almost the same, so yes if you have any of those symptoms you need to be talking to your doctor.”

You can call Rambo and get an appointment at ((740) 452-5401. The vaccine costs $5.00 for Muskingum County residents and $20.00 for everyone else.