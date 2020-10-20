Nissen Ready to Tackle New Role at OUZ

Following a nationwide search Ohio University Zanesville has a new dean.

Doctor Hannah Nissen will assume the role of Dean of Campus and Community Relations at Ohio University on October 26.

She isn’t unfamiliar with Zanesville or the OUZ campus. Nissen began teaching at the university in 2000 and most recently served as the interim associate dean of campus operations.

She said already knowing how the campus works will help her in her new role.

“There some things I’d like to see change and we’ll work on those, but I think most people here they already know how I operate,” said Nissen new dean of campus and community relations at OUZ. “I’m very much a team oriented person. I’m very open in terms of the way I communicate with everyone so there won’t be any surprises.”

Some of the changes she would like to see include working more closely with Athens to provide opportunities for staff, faculty and students. She also wants to connect the university more to the community.

“We have some connections already so it makes sense to begin with those,” explained Nissen. “I’m also very interested in reaching out to some of our alumni a bit more than we do now. They can offer tremendous support. “

Nissen said while she’s still formulating what working with the community will entail she wants to provide more internships and work experience for students.