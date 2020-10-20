Energetic Pup Looking for Home

An energetic pup that’s still learning to curb his playfulness is looking for his forever home.

Jax is 6 month old Pittbull mix that is currently being fostered through the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

His pet parent said he’s good in a car, gets along with cats and is learning commands.

“He knows how to sit he knows how to shake. He’s very friendly,” said Seth Nolte Jax foster parent. “He’s learning very well in the crate. Potty training has gone well for him.”

Jax is still a puppy and while he is a fast learner and loves a cuddle, he also needs someone who is ready for his youthful energy and willing to give him lots of attention.

“He takes a lot of time and patience. It is a learning experience. He is learning as well as we are learning,” said Nolte.

If you are interested in adopting Jax you can fill out an adoption form with the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center.

All applications will be screened.