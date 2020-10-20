Command Center reports 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-– The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center reported Tuesday that 17 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Case 850 is a 46-year-old man. Case 851 is a 41-year-old woman. Case 852 is a 28-year-old woman. Case 855 is a 66-year-old man. Case 856 is a 45-year-old man. Case 859 is a 21-yearold man. Case 860 is a 9-year-old boy. Case 863 is a 38-year-old man. Case 864 is a 73-yearold woman. These cases are recovering at home and are connected to previous cases.

Case 853 is a 76-year-old man who is hospitalized and connected to Primrose Retirement Community.

Case 854 is a 59-year-old man. Case 857 is a 27-year-old woman. Case 858 is a 40-year-old woman. Case 861 is a 3-month-old girl. Case 865 is a 30-year-old woman. Case 866 is a 53- year-old woman. These cases are recovering at home and not connected to previous cases.

Case 862 is a 49-year-old woman. This case is probable and connected to previous cases.

Muskingum County is reporting the following: • 848 Confirmed Cases • 18 Probable Cases • 866 Total Cases • 144 Active Cases • 14 Current Hospitalization/95 Total Hospitalizations • 5 Deaths