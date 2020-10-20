TUESDAY 10/20:

TODAY: Scattered Showers. Cloudy & Mild. High 62°

TONIGHT: Isolated Showers. Cloudy & Mild. Low 56°

WEDNESDAY: Few Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warmer. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

Scattered showers will once again be with us across SE Ohio, especially during the morning. Showers will begin to lessen across the region throughout the afternoon. Skies will be cloudy otherwise, with highs in the lower 60s today.

Isolated shower chances will be with us tonight, with cloudy skies remaining in place. Temperatures will be well above average, with lows in the mid 50s.

A few showers will be possible for your mid-week, otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be much warmer, with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday. Thursday looks to be the best day of the week, with highs near 80, under partly sunny skies!

A cold front will bring more rain to the area Friday afternoon into the weekend. Temperatures will remain warm on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s, but will begin to fall this weekend. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s for highs Saturday through next Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

