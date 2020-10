Ohio University Zanesville has a new Dean of campus and community relations. It’s Dr. Hannah Nissen, who began teaching at Ohio University Zanesville in 2000. She previously served as the academic division coordinator and coordinator of the Early Childhood Education program for the campus. Dr Nissen also served as an assistant professor at Youngstown State University and at California State University in San Bernardino. Her position is effective October 26, 2020.

