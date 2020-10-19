Motorcycle Accident Injures One

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reports they are investigating a Sunday evening motorcycle accident.

The sheriff’s office said just before 7pm they were called to the 59000 block of County Road 9 and found a motorcyle traveling west on the roadway had gone off the right side of the road and down a bank.

The motorcycle’s driver, 34-year-old Russell D. Neal from Newcomerstown was ejected from the bike. He was flown by Med Flight.

The sheriff’s office said speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.