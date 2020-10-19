Licking Co. Crime Stoppers

Licking County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the theft of a wallet from a store in Newark.

The Newark Division of Police reports, around 6:00pm on Saturday May 30, a man made a purchase at the Walmart on N. 21st Street and left his wallet on the counter.

The next customer picked up the wallet and left the store. The person then used a bank card at a local convenience store.

Anyone with information on this crime is urged to call the Licking County Crime Stoppers at 740-349-6888.