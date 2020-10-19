Fontana scores 6th goal in 8 games, Union beat Revolution

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Anthony Fontana scored his sixth goal in eight games, and the Philadelphia Union beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Monday night.

Philadelphia (11-3-5), which clinched a playoff spot in its previous game last Wednesday, has lost just once in its last 10 games. New England (7-5-7) had a two-game winning streak snapped.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute on Andrew Farrell’s own goal. Fontana made it 2-0 in the 69th by lobbing it over goalkeeper Matt Turner from the corner of the 6-yard box.

Tajon Buchanan smashed a shot from distance in the 80th minute to put New England on the scoreboard, denying league-leader Andre Blake an eighth shutout.

Fontana scored two goals in the last meeting between the clubs on Sept. 12.

Associated Press

