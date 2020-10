ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Emergency crews responded to the scene of an accident involving a car that crashed into Campbell’s Foodland on Maysville Avenue.

The accident happened around 430 p.m. Monday.

South Zanesville Police said a 77-year- old man was driving on Maysville Avenue in front of Campbell’s, when he lost control of his vehicle, struck a sign and then went crashing into the front of the store.



No injuries were reported.



The accident remains under investigation