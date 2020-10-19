MONDAY 10/19:

TODAY: Occasional Rain. Cloudy. Cool. High 58°

TONIGHT: Occasional Rain. Cloudy. Mild. Low 53°

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Touch Warmer. High 62°

DISCUSSION:

A rainy start to the new work week across SE Ohio! Occasional showers will be likely across the region today, with cloudy skies otherwise. Temperatures will only top off in the upper 50s this afternoon.

More occasional rain will be with us during the overnight, with some patchy fog possible. Skies will once again remain cloudy. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 50s.

Scattered showers will linger into the morning on Tuesday, then we will begin to dry out during the afternoon into the evening. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the lower 60s.

We will see a big warm up through the rest of the work week, as highs top off in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday. Rain chances will be slight on Wednesday, but will increase late Friday into Saturday, as a cold front moves into the region.

Temperatures will cool back into the lower 60s this weekend. Drier conditions will return on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!

