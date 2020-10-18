The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press6

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (54) 5-0 1542 1
2. Alabama (8) 4-0 1494 2
3. Notre Dame 4-0 1337 4
4. Georgia 3-1 1300 3
5. Ohio St. 0-0 1223 6
6. Oklahoma St. 3-0 1137 7
7. Texas A&M 3-1 1054 11
8. Penn St. 0-0 1033 9
9. Cincinnati 3-0 1028 8
10. Florida 2-1 942 10
11. Miami 4-1 887 13
12. BYU 5-0 875 14
13. Oregon 0-0 841 12
14. North Carolina 3-1 677 5
14. Wisconsin 0-0 677 16
16. SMU 5-0 638 17
17. Iowa St. 3-1 511 20
18. Michigan 0-0 489 19
19. Virginia Tech 3-1 411 23
20. Kansas St. 3-1 399 22
21. Minnesota 0-0 234 24
22. Marshall 4-0 227
23. NC State 4-1 199
24. Southern Cal 0-0 192 25
25. Coastal Carolina 4-0 185

Others receiving votes: Memphis 76, Oklahoma 74, Tulsa 58, West Virginia 57, Auburn 48, Iowa 42, Louisiana-Lafayette 40, Liberty 37, Utah 36, UAB 30, Army 29, Arkansas 15, Air Force 14, Kentucky 12, Tennessee 11, Virginia 9, Arizona St. 9, Washington 8, South Carolina 8, Indiana 4, Texas 1.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

Cologne, Schalke earn 1st Bundesliga points of season

Associated Press

The Latest: Giants rookie Andrew Thomas back at left tackle

Associated Press

2nd-tier soccer game postponed in Spain after positive tests

Associated Press