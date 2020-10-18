Piatti scores in 89th, MLS-leading Toronto beats Atlanta 1-0

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Pablo Piatti scored on a header in the 89th minute to give MLS-leading Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United on Sunday night at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

Piatti redirected Richie Laryea’s entry just inside the far post.

Toronto (12-2-5) has won five of its last six games and is unbeaten in its last nine, dating to a 3-2 loss to Vancouver on Sept. 5.

Brad Guzan had five saves for Atlanta (5-9-4). It is winless in its last four games.

Toronto’s Michael Bradley entered the game in the 20th minute, his first appearance since injuring a knee against Montreal on Sept. 1.

Toronto was set to charter home after the game to spend two days with family, under quarantine, before returning to East Hartford to prepare for a game Saturday at Philadelphia.