Philadelphia rides defensive hot streak into matchup against New England

Philadelphia Union (10-3-5, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (7-4-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia plays New England on a defensive hot streak after giving up only eight goals over the past 10 games.

The Revolution are 7-5-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 20 goals led by Teal Bunbury with six.

The Union are 11-2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Kacper Przybylko ranks fourth in league action with four assists. Philadelphia has 23 assists.

The teams match up Monday for the fourth time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bunbury has six goals and one assist for New England. Gustavo Bou has two goals over the past 10 games for the Revolution.

Przybylko has six goals and four assists for Philadelphia. Anthony Fontana has five goals over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 5-3-2, averaging 1.3 goals, 0.9 assists, 5.1 shots on goal and 6.9 corner kicks per game while allowing one goal per game.

Philadelphia: 6-2-2, averaging two goals, 1.5 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured), Cristian Penilla (injured).

Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jakob Glesnes (injured), Jose Martinez, Raymon Gaddis (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.