History made at the MVL XC Championships

BYESVILLE, Ohio- At the MVL Cross Country Championship on Saturday a few runners put their names in the history books.

Sheridan senior, William Wilke won the high school boys race with a time of 16:51. Wilke becomes the second runner in MVL history and school history to win MVL’s three times.

New Lexington junior, Sydney Hambel won the girls race with a time a 20:01. Hambel wins MVL’s for the second consecutive year, becoming the first runner in school history to do so and the 9th in MVL history.

As for the team results, River View took home first place for the boys. The Black Bears top runners were Javin Robinson (17:15) and Nathaniel Stamper (17:18).

Sheridan took second place and was followed by John Glenn, Morgan, Tri-Valley, Crooksville and New Lexington.

Sheridan took home first place for the girls. Jensen Wolfe (21:23) finished in 2nd place and Katelyn Heath (21:28) finished in 3rd, led the Generals.

John Glenn took 2nd place and was followed by New Lex, Meadowbrook, River View, Morgan, Tri-Valley, Philo and Crooksville.