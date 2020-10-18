Fink’s “Saturday” Night Blitz – Meadowbrook advances, John Glenn goes to double overtime

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Meadowbrook opened up the playoffs with an offensive explosion against MVL foe Philo. The Colts took down the Electrics, 52-37.

The Colts advance to the Regional Quarterfinals and will host Gallia Academy Saturday night.

John Glenn was on the road taking on Warren. The Muskies fall in double-overtime 35-28.

At the end of the first half, John Glenn held a 21-5. Warren would score 16 unanswered points in regulation to force overtime.

Blade Barclay scored a touchdown on John Glenn’s first possession of overtime. Warren scored on two consecutive drives and then stopped John Glenn on fourth down to win the ballgame.

New Lexington was taking on Ironton, the top seed in Division V, Region 19. The Panthers were held to just three points and fall 49-3.

Coshocton was on the road taking on Columbus Academy, in another Division V, Region 19 match-up. The Redskins fall 45-21.

Heath defeated Cambridge, 34-7 and will take on Licking Valley in the quarterfinals. Licking Valley came back from a 14-0 deficit to take down Logan Elm, 21-14.

Ridgewood was on cruise control once again tonight. The Generals roll past Oak Hill 49-7 and advance to the Regional Quarterfinals.