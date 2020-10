Weekend’s Time Schedule

All Times EDT Saturday, Oct. 17 Top 25 Football

No. 1 Clemson at Georgia Tech, noon.

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Louisville, 2:30 p.m.

No. 5 North Carolina at Florida State, 7:30 p.m.

No. 11 Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Miami vs. Pittsburgh, noon.

No. 15 Auburn at South Carolina, noon.

No. 18 Tennessee vs. Kentucky, noon.

No. 23 Virginia Tech vs. Boston College, 8 p.m.

MLB At Arlington, Texas

Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 4:38 p.m.

At San Diego

Houston vs. Tampa Bay, 8:37 p.m.

MLS

Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Inter Miami at Montreal, 7 p.m.

GOLF

EUROPEAN Golf: Scottish Championship

PGA Tour Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic

PGA Tour: The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek