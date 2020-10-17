Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Aliquippa 39, Montour 14

Archbishop Carroll 40, Archbishop Ryan 6

Archbishop Wood 35, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14

Athens 35, South Williamsport 18

Bermudian Springs 43, York County Tech 22

Bethlehem Catholic 7, Easton 0

Bonner-Prendergast 21, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Bristol 27, Lower Moreland 10

California 49, Carmichaels 20

Cambria Heights 28, Bishop McCort 14

Canton 19, Muncy 0

Eisenhower 50, Seneca 6

Emmaus 24, Allentown Central Catholic 7

Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16

Harrisburg 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Hickory 28, Slippery Rock 7

Lakeland 55, Riverside 25

Linsly, W.Va. 27, Kiski School 19

Montoursville 23, Loyalsock 12

Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Northern Lehigh 35, Pen Argyl 14

Old Forge 47, Susquehanna 6

Pennridge 42, Central Bucks East 0

Pope John Paul II 32, Conwell Egan 19

Reynolds 34, Kennedy Catholic 18

Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16

Shamokin 56, Milton 14

St. Joseph’s Prep 38, La Salle 14

Steelton-Highspire 36, Camp Hill 26

Upper Dauphin 38, Halifax 28

Wissahickon 34, New Hope-Solebury 31, OT

Wyomissing 62, Kutztown 0

York Suburban 27, Gettysburg 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abraham Lincoln vs. Benjamin Franklin, ccd.

Delco Christian vs. Perkiomen School, ccd.

Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Erie McDowell, ccd.

Ferndale vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.

Haverford School vs. Springside Chestnut Hill, ccd.

Latin Charter vs. Frankford, ccd.

Malvern Prep vs. Germantown Academy, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ccd.

Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.

Summit Academy vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

The Hill School vs. Academy of the New Church, ccd.

