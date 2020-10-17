Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Aliquippa 39, Montour 14
Archbishop Carroll 40, Archbishop Ryan 6
Archbishop Wood 35, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 14
Athens 35, South Williamsport 18
Bermudian Springs 43, York County Tech 22
Bethlehem Catholic 7, Easton 0
Bonner-Prendergast 21, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Bristol 27, Lower Moreland 10
California 49, Carmichaels 20
Cambria Heights 28, Bishop McCort 14
Canton 19, Muncy 0
Eisenhower 50, Seneca 6
Emmaus 24, Allentown Central Catholic 7
Gateway 21, Woodland Hills 16
Harrisburg 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Hickory 28, Slippery Rock 7
Lakeland 55, Riverside 25
Linsly, W.Va. 27, Kiski School 19
Montoursville 23, Loyalsock 12
Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Northern Lehigh 35, Pen Argyl 14
Old Forge 47, Susquehanna 6
Pennridge 42, Central Bucks East 0
Pope John Paul II 32, Conwell Egan 19
Reynolds 34, Kennedy Catholic 18
Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16
Shamokin 56, Milton 14
St. Joseph’s Prep 38, La Salle 14
Steelton-Highspire 36, Camp Hill 26
Upper Dauphin 38, Halifax 28
Wissahickon 34, New Hope-Solebury 31, OT
Wyomissing 62, Kutztown 0
York Suburban 27, Gettysburg 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abraham Lincoln vs. Benjamin Franklin, ccd.
Delco Christian vs. Perkiomen School, ccd.
Erie Cathedral Prep vs. Erie McDowell, ccd.
Ferndale vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.
Haverford School vs. Springside Chestnut Hill, ccd.
Latin Charter vs. Frankford, ccd.
Malvern Prep vs. Germantown Academy, ccd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ccd.
Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.
Summit Academy vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.
The Hill School vs. Academy of the New Church, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/