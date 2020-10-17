Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22
Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8
Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14
Elida 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6
Madonna, W.Va. 61, Beallsville 20
Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19
Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 28
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Belmont Union Local 25
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 13=
Second Round=
Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13
Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Girard 29
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Perry 28
E. Cle. Shaw 35, Lisbon Beaver 0
Poland Seminary 24, Salem 21
Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21
Region 14=
Second Round=
Bellevue 34, Galion 9
Clyde 28, Wauseon 15
Huron 44, Bryan 22
Kenton 32, Ontario 20
LaGrange Keystone 46, Milan Edison 27
Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20
Shelby 32, Rossford 13
Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20
Region 15=
Second Round=
Byesville Meadowbrook 52, Philo 37
Carrollton 21, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13
Gallipolis Gallia 46, McArthur Vinton County 8
Heath 34, Cambridge 7
Newark Licking Valley 21, Circleville Logan Elm 14
St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30
Vincent Warren 35, New Concord John Glenn 28, 2OT
Region 16=
Second Round=
Bethel-Tate 22, Waynesville 17
Cin. Indian Hill 42, Day. Oakwood 3
Cin. McNicholas 27, Chillicothe Unioto 0
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14
Waverly 62, Norwood 14
Division V=
Region 17=
Second Round=
Beachwood 28, Warrensville Hts. 8
Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0
Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21
Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20
Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Mantua Crestwood 14
Region 18=
Second Round=
Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2
Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13
Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Richwood N. Union 35, Genoa Area 7
Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6
West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3
Region 19=
Second Round=
Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Bishop Ready 52, McDermott Scioto NW 3
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21
Ironton 49, New Lexington 3
Johnstown 31, Wellston 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7
Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13
Region 20=
Second Round=
Blanchester 55, London Madison Plains 33
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 13, Cin. Madeira 6
Cin. Mariemont 25, W. Liberty-Salem 0
Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7
Spring. Greenon 30, Cin. Taft 28
Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Carlisle 6
Division VI=
Region 21=
Second Round=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8
Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Hanoverton United 14
Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14
Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Brookfield 54
Louisville Aquinas 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26
Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7
New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0
Region 22=
Second Round=
Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0
Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14
Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13
Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6
Northwood 43, Van Buren 10
Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6
Region 23=
Second Round=
Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38
Cols. Africentric 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22, OT
Loudonville 42, Centerburg 41
Lucasville Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21
Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Region 24=
Second Round=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7
Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Covington 30, Arcanum 24
Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0
Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0
Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6
W. Jefferson 36, Anna 35
Division VII=
Region 25=
Second Round=
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14
Region 26=
Second Round=
Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
