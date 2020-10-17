Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8

Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14

Elida 14, Delaware Buckeye Valley 6

Madonna, W.Va. 61, Beallsville 20

Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19

Tol. Christian 54, Stryker 28

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 35, Belmont Union Local 25

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 13=

Second Round=

Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13

Canal Fulton Northwest 52, Girard 29

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 55, Perry 28

E. Cle. Shaw 35, Lisbon Beaver 0

Poland Seminary 24, Salem 21

Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21

Region 14=

Second Round=

Bellevue 34, Galion 9

Clyde 28, Wauseon 15

Huron 44, Bryan 22

Kenton 32, Ontario 20

LaGrange Keystone 46, Milan Edison 27

Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20

Shelby 32, Rossford 13

Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20

Region 15=

Second Round=

Byesville Meadowbrook 52, Philo 37

Carrollton 21, Cols. Marion-Franklin 13

Gallipolis Gallia 46, McArthur Vinton County 8

Heath 34, Cambridge 7

Newark Licking Valley 21, Circleville Logan Elm 14

St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30

Vincent Warren 35, New Concord John Glenn 28, 2OT

Region 16=

Second Round=

Bethel-Tate 22, Waynesville 17

Cin. Indian Hill 42, Day. Oakwood 3

Cin. McNicholas 27, Chillicothe Unioto 0

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14

Waverly 62, Norwood 14

Division V=

Region 17=

Second Round=

Beachwood 28, Warrensville Hts. 8

Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0

Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21

Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20

Sugarcreek Garaway 48, Mantua Crestwood 14

Region 18=

Second Round=

Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2

Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13

Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Richwood N. Union 35, Genoa Area 7

Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6

West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3

Region 19=

Second Round=

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Bishop Ready 52, McDermott Scioto NW 3

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21

Ironton 49, New Lexington 3

Johnstown 31, Wellston 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7

Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13

Region 20=

Second Round=

Blanchester 55, London Madison Plains 33

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 13, Cin. Madeira 6

Cin. Mariemont 25, W. Liberty-Salem 0

Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7

Spring. Greenon 30, Cin. Taft 28

Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Carlisle 6

Division VI=

Region 21=

Second Round=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8

Can. Cent. Cath. 24, Hanoverton United 14

Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14

Leavittsburg LaBrae 55, Brookfield 54

Louisville Aquinas 42, Garfield Hts. Trinity 26

Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7

New Middletown Spring. 35, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7

Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0

Region 22=

Second Round=

Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0

Carey 42, Ashland Crestview 14

Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13

Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6

Northwood 43, Van Buren 10

Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6

Region 23=

Second Round=

Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 41, Sarahsville Shenandoah 38

Cols. Africentric 28, Lore City Buckeye Trail 22, OT

Loudonville 42, Centerburg 41

Lucasville Valley 27, Worthington Christian 21

Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Region 24=

Second Round=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Covington 30, Arcanum 24

Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0

Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0

Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6

W. Jefferson 36, Anna 35

Division VII=

Region 25=

Second Round=

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14

Region 26=

Second Round=

Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

