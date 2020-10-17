Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22
Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8
Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14
Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 13=
Second Round=
Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13
Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21
Region 14=
Second Round=
Bellevue 34, Galion 9
Huron 44, Bryan 22
Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20
Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20
Region 15=
Second Round=
St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30
Region 16=
Second Round=
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6
St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14
Waverly 62, Norwood 14
Division V=
Region 17=
Second Round=
Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14
Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0
Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21
Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0
Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20
Region 18=
Second Round=
Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2
Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13
Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit
Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0
Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6
West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3
Region 19=
Second Round=
Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21
Ironton 49, New Lexington 3
Johnstown 31, Wellston 6
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7
Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13
Region 20=
Second Round=
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 13, Cin. Madeira 6
Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7
Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Carlisle 6
Division VI=
Region 21=
Second Round=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8
Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14
Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7
Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0
Region 22=
Second Round=
Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0
Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0
Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13
Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6
Northwood 43, Van Buren 10
Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6
Region 23=
Second Round=
Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0
Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Region 24=
Second Round=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7
Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0
Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7
Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0
Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6
Division VII=
Region 25=
Second Round=
Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14
Region 26=
Second Round=
Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/