Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8

Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14

Portsmouth 34, Marietta 28

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 19

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division IV=

Region 13=

Second Round=

Beloit W. Branch 43, E. Liverpool 13

Youngs. Ursuline 47, Cle. VASJ 21

Region 14=

Second Round=

Bellevue 34, Galion 9

Huron 44, Bryan 22

Oberlin Firelands 21, Napoleon 20

Van Wert 46, Port Clinton 20

Region 15=

Second Round=

St. Clairsville 47, Sparta Highland 30

Region 16=

Second Round=

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 63, Day. Thurgood Marshall 6

St. Paris Graham 28, Eaton 14

Waverly 62, Norwood 14

Division V=

Region 17=

Second Round=

Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Canfield S. Range 55, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 14

Columbiana Crestview 33, Ravenna SE 0

Garrettsville Garfield 24, Youngs. Mooney 21

Kirtland 42, Akr. Manchester 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 35, Martins Ferry 20

Region 18=

Second Round=

Bucyrus Wynford 15, Lewistown Indian Lake 2

Findlay Liberty-Benton 33, Bloomdale Elmwood 13

Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit

Ottawa-Glandorf 62, Orrville 0

Pemberville Eastwood 35, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Tontogany Otsego 38, Marion Pleasant 6

West Salem Northwestern 21, Lima Bath 3

Region 19=

Second Round=

Baltimore Liberty Union 31, Amanda-Clearcreek 7

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 41, Piketon 8

Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Coshocton 21

Ironton 49, New Lexington 3

Johnstown 31, Wellston 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 49, Oak Hill 7

Wheelersburg 47, Portsmouth W. 13

Region 20=

Second Round=

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 13, Cin. Madeira 6

Cin. Purcell Marian 14, Brookville 7

Spring. Shawnee 34, Middletown Madison Senior 0

St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42, Carlisle 6

Division VI=

Region 21=

Second Round=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 18, Jeromesville Hillsdale 8

Creston Norwayne 55, Mineral Ridge 14

Mogadore 28, Columbia Station Columbia 7

Wickliffe 41, Smithville 0

Region 22=

Second Round=

Archbold 42, Gibsonburg 0

Columbus Grove 59, Tol. Ottawa Hills 0

Defiance Tinora 34, Hicksville 13

Liberty Center 42, Collins Western Reserve 18

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Attica Seneca E. 6

Northwood 43, Van Buren 10

Sherwood Fairview 67, Bluffton 6

Region 23=

Second Round=

Barnesville 63, Marion Elgin 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 54, Belpre 0

Nelsonville-York 41, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

Proctorville Fairland 41, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Region 24=

Second Round=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Jamestown Greeneview 7

Coldwater 37, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Frankfort Adena 37, Rockford Parkway 0

Ft. Recovery 63, Milford Center Fairbanks 7

Mechanicsburg 34, Cin. Deer Park 0

Minster 14, Harrod Allen E. 6

Division VII=

Region 25=

Second Round=

Norwalk St. Paul 48, Salineville Southern 14

Region 26=

Second Round=

Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/