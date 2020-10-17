Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 40, Archbishop Ryan 6

Bermudian Springs 43, York County Tech 22

Bethlehem Catholic 7, Easton 0

Bonner-Prendergast 21, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Bristol 27, Lower Moreland 10

Eisenhower 50, Seneca 6

Harrisburg 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Lakeland 55, Riverside 25

Linsly, W.Va. 27, Kiski School 19

Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Northern Lehigh 35, Pen Argyl 14

Pennridge 42, Central Bucks East 0

Pope John Paul II 32, Conwell Egan 19

Reynolds 34, Kennedy Catholic 18

Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16

Shamokin 56, Milton 14

Steelton-Highspire 36, Camp Hill 26

Wyomissing 62, Kutztown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abraham Lincoln vs. Benjamin Franklin, ccd.

Ferndale vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.

Latin Charter vs. Frankford, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ccd.

Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.

Summit Academy vs. Ligonier Valley, ppd.

