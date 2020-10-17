Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Carroll 40, Archbishop Ryan 6
Bonner-Prendergast 21, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0
Bristol 27, Lower Moreland 10
Harrisburg 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0
Lakeland 55, Riverside 25
Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 6
Northern Lehigh 35, Pen Argyl 14
Pope John Paul II 32, Conwell Egan 19
Reynolds 34, Kennedy Catholic 18
Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16
Shamokin 56, Milton 14
Steelton-Highspire 36, Camp Hill 26
Wyomissing 62, Kutztown 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abraham Lincoln vs. Benjamin Franklin, ccd.
Ferndale vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.
Latin Charter vs. Frankford, ccd.
Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ccd.
Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.
