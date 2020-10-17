Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Archbishop Carroll 40, Archbishop Ryan 6

Bonner-Prendergast 21, Philadelphia Roman Catholic 0

Bristol 27, Lower Moreland 10

Harrisburg 49, Lancaster McCaskey 0

Lakeland 55, Riverside 25

Montrose 46, Scranton Holy Cross 6

Northern Lehigh 35, Pen Argyl 14

Pope John Paul II 32, Conwell Egan 19

Reynolds 34, Kennedy Catholic 18

Seneca Valley 19, Baldwin 16

Shamokin 56, Milton 14

Steelton-Highspire 36, Camp Hill 26

Wyomissing 62, Kutztown 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Abraham Lincoln vs. Benjamin Franklin, ccd.

Ferndale vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.

Latin Charter vs. Frankford, ccd.

Pope John Paul II vs. Pottstown, ccd.

Scranton Prep vs. Tunkhannock, ccd.

___

