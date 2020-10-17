Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18

Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22

Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8

Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14

Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 17=

Second Round=

Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6

Region 18=

Second Round=

Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit

Division VII=

Region 26=

Second Round=

Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.

Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.

Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.

Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/