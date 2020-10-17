Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18
Cin. Summit Country Day 25, Cin. Hughes 22
Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8
Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14
Spring. Cath. Cent. 41, Morral Ridgedale 12
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 17=
Second Round=
Bellaire 35, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 6
Region 18=
Second Round=
Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit
Division VII=
Region 26=
Second Round=
Convoy Crestview 50, Tiffin Calvert 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
