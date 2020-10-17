Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Akr. East 52, Akr. Ellet 18
Cols. Linden-McKinley 44, West 8
Cols. Whetstone 24, Cols. Briggs 14
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division V=
Region 18=
Second Round=
Oak Harbor def. Elyria Cath., forfeit
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bloom-Carroll vs. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley, ccd.
Cin. Wyoming vs. N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor, ccd.
Mogadore Field vs. Chagrin Falls, ccd.
Versailles vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
