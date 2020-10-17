Matilda Castren of Finland wins Symetra Tour event

Sports
Associated Press

HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS, Fla. (AP) — Matilda Castren of Finland won the Symetra Tour’s Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship by five strokes Saturday for her first professional victory.

Castren closed with a 2-under 71 in windy conditions to finish at 12-under 207. The 25-year-old former Florida State player earned $18,750 to jump to No. 15 on the money list with $20,707.

“It’s definitely a confidence boost to have a win,” said Castren, who is competing next week in the LPGA Drive On Championship. “I feel like my game is in a good spot and I just kind of want to keep playing so I’m glad there’s more tournaments coming up, It’s been a tough year for a lot of people, and I think I can speak for all the players that we really appreciated that we can have a tournament come together like this one on such short notice.”

Linnea Johansson of Sweden was second after a 71.

Avatar
Associated Press

