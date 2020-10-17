DC United faces FC Cincinnati on 3-game road slide

DC United (2-10-6, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. FC Cincinnati (4-10-4, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: DC United travels to FC Cincinnati trying to end a three-game road losing streak.

FC Cincinnati is 4-9-4 in conference matchups. Kendall Waston is eighth in league play with five cards, all of them yellow. FC Cincinnati has 38 cards, all of them yellow.

DC United is 2-9-6 against Eastern Conference teams. DC United is 1-5-1 when it scores only one goal.

The teams play Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Yamil Asad has two goals and one assist for DC United so far this year. Ola Kamara has two goals over the past 10 games for DC United.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 2-6-2, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.5 shots on goal and four corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

DC United: 1-6-3, averaging 0.7 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.7 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Kendall Waston (injured), Greg Garza (injured), Jurgen Locadia (injured), Mathieu Deplagne (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured), Maikel Van der Werff (injured).

DC United: Paul Arriola (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Felipe Martins (injured), Mohammed Abu (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.