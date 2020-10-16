Rublev, Shapovalov, Coric, Raonic reach St. Petersburg semis

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Andrey Rublev eased into the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open after defeating Britain’s Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1 on Friday.

The third-seeded Russian will play Denis Shapovalov for a place in Sunday’s final. Second-seeded Shapovalov defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-5.

Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka, who beat defending champion Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, was beaten by the seventh-seeded Borna Coric 7-6 (3), 6-3 in their quarterfinal.

Coric next faces 2015 champion Milos Raonic, who overcame the fourth-seeded Karen Khachanov 6-1, 7-6 (1).

