Lions rule out Trufant for Sunday, put Bryant on IR

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Lions have ruled out cornerback Desmond Trufant for Sunday’s game at Jacksonville and have put tight end Hunter Bryant on injured reserve.

Trufant is out with a hamstring injury. Bryant has dealt with hamstring and concussion issues.

The Lions, who are coming off their open date, could really use a victory after dropping three of their first four games. Running back Adrian Peterson (illness) was a full participant in practice Friday.

Safety C.J. Moore (calf) and center Frank Ragnow (groin) are listed as questionable for Sunday.

