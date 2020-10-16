John Glenn wins a five-set thriller over Meadowbrook

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- Going into the match, John Glenn and Meadowbrook had the making of a great battle.

That’s exactly what it turned out to be. It took five sets and then some.

John Glenn went on to win the fifth set 22-20 to take the match 3-2. JG won sets one (25-21) and three (25-18). Meadowbrook took sets two (25-20) and four (25-18).

The fifth set, match point is 15 and have to win by two, was tied at 14. The two teams went back and forth and eventually tied it up at 20. John Glenn, led by Abigail Walker, finally got a two-point advantage to take home the victory.

Walker led the Muskies with 20 kills, 7 blocks and 3 aces. Abby Buchtel collected 11 kills, 13 digs and 2 aces. Elle McLoughlin led JG with 18 assists and 25 digs. Shelby Zamensky had 6 kills, 5 digs and 3 blocks. Emma Johnson totaled 6 kills, 7 digs and 3 digs. Abbie Hivnor had 17 digs and 1 ace. Rachel Meinert collected 15 assists, 2 aces and 7 digs. Hannah DeMattio had 6 blocks.

For Meadowbrook, Camden Black led the Colts with 18 kills and 33 digs. Ella Jeffris had an impressive 47 assists to lead the Colts. Maycee Dickie had 9 kills, 2 assists, 15 digs and 3 blocks. Megan Devillez totaled 7 kills, 4 digs and 3 blocks. Kendyl Cannon collected 8 kills, 4 digs, 3 blocks and 1 ace. Karly Launder recorded 7 kills, 15 digs and 3 aces.