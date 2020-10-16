Governor DeWine visits Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE – DeWine spoke at the Zanesville Municipal Airport. Muskingum County is currently in the “red” level meaning there is a very high exposure and spread of the virus. He says that many of the cases recently found in the state come from rural areas.

“You probably though, hey, this is something that’s in Columbus, this is something that’s in Cleveland, this is somethings that’s in Wheeling but its not here. Today, people can’t think that. Today, (with) the numbers there’s just a lot of spread. Doctors are doing a better job keeping people alive but there’s still no cure so the only way of stopping to slow this thing down is for people to stop it. The virus will go from person to person. The only thing that stops it is for people wearing a mask and they keep their distance and when people avoid these close encounters with other people,” DeWine said.

Although the amount of Corona Virus cases continue to increase, the governor plans to keep places like businesses and schools open. He feels Ohioans are capable or regulating their health while also keeping the economy and education functioning.

“We can do two things at once. We are tough in Ohio, we are strong in Ohio, we can keep this economy going, keep our schools open, we can keep our colleges open, and, at the same time, be safe but we can’t do it unless people do the basic things – wear a mask, keep your distance, (and) avoid events that are a high risk event,” DeWine said.

Also, with Election Day approaching, DeWine said he does not favor voting by mail as opposed to in person. However, if someone wishes to vote in person, he advises that they wear a mask and cooperate with the regulations of their local Board of Elections.