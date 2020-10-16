PREP FOOTBALL=
Avonworth 21, Hopewell 13
Beaver Falls 50, Freedom Area 14
Bedford 50, Penn Cambria 25
Belle Vernon 52, Trinity 14
Bellefonte 17, Bald Eagle Area 7
Berks Catholic 56, Exeter 28
Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Portage Area 0
Blairsville 38, West Shamokin 20
Brookville 35, Dubois 13
Burgettstown 27, Northgate 7
Cambridge Springs 29, Lakeview 18
Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 0
Central Bucks South 49, Pennsbury 35
Central Columbia def. Mount Carmel, forfeit
Central Dauphin 49, Altoona 20
Central Martinsburg 42, Penns Valley 13
Central Valley 41, Ambridge 6
Central York 70, Northeastern 0
Chambersburg 17, Central Dauphin East 8
Chartiers Valley 54, Beaver Area 7
Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7
Clairton 57, Greensburg Central Catholic 18
Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 14
Cocalico 52, Elizabethtown 0
Columbia 44, Annville-Cleona 7
Conemaugh Township 40, Meyersdale 0
Conestoga Valley 41, Manheim Central 35
Conrad Weiser 48, Daniel Boone 7
Corry 42, North East 34
Cowanesque Valley 23, Bucktail 20
Danville 46, Bloomsburg 0
Delaware Valley 42, Scranton 14
Delone 62, Fairfield 14
Downingtown East 49, Avon Grove 0
ELCO 36, Northern Lebanon 7
East Pennsboro 40, Waynesboro 28
East Stroudsburg South 69, Stroudsburg 7
Eastern York 14, Susquehannock 0
Elizabeth Forward 16, Mount Pleasant 14
Elk County Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 28
Elwood City Riverside 27, Ellwood City 12
Farrell 30, Greenville 8
Fort Leboeuf 49, Girard 7
Franklin Regional 27, Greater Latrobe 14
Frazier 39, Bethlehem Center 0
Freeport 38, Burrell 18
Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 0
Gratz 21, Bartram 10
Grove City 14, Sharon 13
Hamburg 55, Fleetwood 49, 4OT
Hampton 42, Indiana 14
Harbor Creek 42, General McLane 0
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Cumberland Valley 10
Hazleton Area 37, Dallas 12
Hershey 24, Mifflin County 14
Highlands 34, Armstrong 27
Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 24
Imhotep Charter 53, Martin Luther King 20
Jeannette 49, Bishop Canevin 0
Jefferson-Morgan 20, Mapletown 13
Jersey Shore 16, Shikellamy 0
Jim Thorpe 28, Tamaqua 18
Juniata 25, Lancaster Catholic 20, OT
Juniata Valley 37, Glendale 20
Kane Area 27, Bradford 14
Karns City 24, Moniteau 0
Kennard-Dale 47, West York 6
Kennett 28, Great Valley 0
Kiski Area 55, Shaler 22
Lake-Lehman 47, Wyoming Area 26
Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Garden Spot 7
Laurel 40, Mohawk 15
Leechburg 76, Riverview 25
Ligonier Valley 42, Waynesburg Central 6
Littlestown 40, Biglerville 7
Mahanoy Area 42, Pottsville Nativity 27
Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 7
Marion Center 44, United 14
Mars 42, Greensburg Salem 21
McGuffey 56, Chartiers-Houston 0
McKeesport 35, Laurel Highlands 20
Meadville 27, Conneaut Area 22
Mechanicsburg 40, Susquehanna Township 7
Midd-West 31, Hughesville 20
Middletown 20, Boiling Springs 16
Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 14
Minersville 38, Shenandoah Valley 6
Montgomery 43, Wyalusing 19
Mount Lebanon 48, Norwin 14
Nazareth Area 21, Bethlehem Freedom 7
North Allegheny 35, Canon-McMillan 0
North Penn 53, Central Bucks West 28
North Pocono 20, Wallenpaupack 14
Northampton 38, Bethlehem Liberty 10
Northern Bedford 56, Claysburg-Kimmel 6
Northern York 34, Greencastle Antrim 27
Northwestern 13, Maplewood 12
Northwestern Lehigh 39, Salisbury 28
Notre Dame-Green Pond 27, Palisades 0
Octorara 49, Pequea Valley 27
Oil City 75, Franklin 0
Parkland 49, Allentown Dieruff 0
Penn Hills 27, Fox Chapel 7
Penn-Trafford 64, Connellsville 28
Penns Manor 35, Northern Cambria 0
Perkiomen Valley 14, Boyertown 6
Peters Township 45, Bethel Park 7
Pine Grove 49, Panther Valley 6
Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 13
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Deer Lakes 6
Plum 35, Knoch 7
Pocono Mountain East 34, East Stroudsburg North 0
Pocono Mountain West 21, Pleasant Valley 7
Port Allegany 40, Cameron County 8
Quakertown 48, Hatboro-Horsham 0
Red Land 20, Lower Dauphin 7
Red Lion 50, Dover 25
Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 0
Rochester 35, Cornell 7
Rustin 27, West Chester East 13
Saegertown 20, Cochranton 8
Saltsburg def. Bishop Carroll, forfeit
Saucon Valley 42, Palmerton 41
Scranton Prep 44, Mid Valley 14
Selinsgrove 9, Central Mountain 7
Shade 27, Blacklick Valley 26
Shenango 45, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21
Shippensburg 20, West Perry 7
Smethport 14, Coudersport 0
Souderton 28, Upper Dublin 7
South Allegheny 14, South Park 7
South Fayette 38, West Allegheny 14
South Side 33, Brentwood 16
Southern Columbia 42, Lewisburg 7
Spring Grove 41, Dallastown Area 26
Spring-Ford 21, Methacton 0
Springdale 55, Imani Christian Academy 8
St. Marys 35, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21
Sto-Rox 50, Western Beaver 14
Thomas Jefferson 41, Ringgold 0
Towanda 45, Columbia-Montour 8
Tri-Valley 47, Marian Catholic 7
Troy 41, Wellsboro 0
Tunkhannock 30, Dunmore 17
Tussey Mountain 64, Moshannon Valley 6
Twin Valley 35, Schuylkill Valley 14
Tyrone 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 28
Union Area 43, Fort Cherry 42
Union City 26, Iroquois 20
Union/AC Valley(FB) 40, Brockway 7
Unionville 41, West Chester Henderson 13
Upper Moreland 47, Springfield Montco 28
Upper Perkiomen 31, Owen J Roberts 14
Upper St. Clair 42, Moon 35
Valley 32, Yough 14
Valley View 55, West Scranton 0
Warren 45, Titusville 13
Warwick 48, Solanco 14
Washington 39, Charleroi 0
West Lawn Wilson 41, Cedar Crest 6
West Middlesex 31, Mercer 0
Western Wayne 28, Honesdale 14
Westinghouse 30, University Prep 0
William Tennent 17, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14
Williams Valley 22, Schuylkill Haven 7
Williamsburg 38, West Branch 12
Wilmington 57, Sharpsville 14
Wilson 14, Bangor 0
Windber 42, North Star 0
Wyoming Valley West 42, Nanticoke Area 0
York 65, South Western 14
York Catholic 55, Hanover 21
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/