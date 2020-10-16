PREP FOOTBALL=

Avonworth 21, Hopewell 13

Beaver Falls 50, Freedom Area 14

Bedford 50, Penn Cambria 25

Belle Vernon 52, Trinity 14

Bellefonte 17, Bald Eagle Area 7

Berks Catholic 56, Exeter 28

Berlin-Brothersvalley 38, Portage Area 0

Blairsville 38, West Shamokin 20

Brookville 35, Dubois 13

Burgettstown 27, Northgate 7

Cambridge Springs 29, Lakeview 18

Cedar Cliff 42, Palmyra 0

Central Bucks South 49, Pennsbury 35

Central Columbia def. Mount Carmel, forfeit

Central Dauphin 42, Altoona 20

Central Martinsburg 42, Penns Valley 13

Central Valley 41, Ambridge 6

Central York 70, Northeastern 0

Chambersburg 17, Central Dauphin East 8

Chartiers Valley 54, Beaver Area 7

Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7

Clearfield 42, Huntingdon 14

Cocalico 52, Elizabethtown 0

Columbia 44, Annville-Cleona 7

Conemaugh Township 40, Meyersdale 0

Conestoga Valley 41, Manheim Central 35

Conrad Weiser 48, Daniel Boone 7

Corry 42, North East 34

Danville 46, Bloomsburg 0

Delaware Valley 42, Scranton 14

Delone 62, Fairfield 14

Downingtown East 49, Avon Grove 0

ELCO 36, Northern Lebanon 7

East Pennsboro 40, Waynesboro 28

East Stroudsburg South 69, Stroudsburg 7

Eastern York 14, Susquehannock 0

Elizabeth Forward 16, Mount Pleasant 14

Elk County Catholic 34, Otto-Eldred 28

Farrell 30, Greenville 8

Franklin Regional 27, Greater Latrobe 14

Frazier 39, Bethlehem Center 0

Freeport 38, Burrell 18

Governor Mifflin 49, Muhlenberg 0

Gratz 21, Bartram 10

Grove City 14, Sharon 13

Hamburg 55, Fleetwood 49, 4OT

Hampton 42, Indiana 14

Harbor Creek 42, General McLane 0

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 45, Cumberland Valley 10

Hazleton Area 37, Dallas 12

Hershey 24, Mifflin County 14

Highlands 34, Armstrong 27

Homer-Center 50, Purchase Line 24

Imhotep Charter 53, Martin Luther King 20

Jeannette 49, Bishop Canevin 0

Jefferson-Morgan 20, Mapletown 13

Jersey Shore 16, Shikellamy 0

Jim Thorpe 28, Tamaqua 18

Juniata 25, Lancaster Catholic 20, OT

Juniata Valley 37, Glendale 20

Karns City 24, Moniteau 0

Kennard-Dale 47, West York 6

Kennett 28, Great Valley 0

Kiski Area 55, Shaler 22

Lake-Lehman 47, Wyoming Area 26

Lampeter-Strasburg 40, Garden Spot 7

Laurel 40, Mohawk 15

Leechburg 76, Riverview 25

Ligonier Valley 42, Waynesburg Central 6

Littlestown 40, Biglerville 7

Mahanoy Area 42, Pottsville Nativity 27

Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 7

Marion Center 44, United 14

Mars 42, Greensburg Salem 21

McGuffey 56, Chartiers-Houston 0

McKeesport 35, Laurel Highlands 20

Meadville 27, Conneaut Area 22

Mechanicsburg 40, Susquehanna Township 7

Midd-West 31, Hughesville 20

Middletown 20, Boiling Springs 16

Mifflinburg 49, Warrior Run 14

Minersville 38, Shenandoah Valley 6

Montgomery 43, Wyalusing 19

Mount Lebanon 48, Norwin 14

Nazareth Area 21, Bethlehem Freedom 7

North Allegheny 35, Canon-McMillan 0

North Penn 53, Central Bucks West 28

North Pocono 20, Wallenpaupack 14

Northampton 38, Bethlehem Liberty 10

Northern York 34, Greencastle Antrim 27

Northwestern 13, Maplewood 12

Northwestern Lehigh 39, Salisbury 28

Notre Dame-Green Pond 27, Palisades 0

Octorara 49, Pequea Valley 27

Oil City 75, Franklin 0

Parkland 49, Allentown Dieruff 0

Penn Hills 27, Fox Chapel 7

Penn-Trafford 64, Connellsville 28

Penns Manor 35, Northern Cambria 0

Perkiomen Valley 14, Boyertown 6

Peters Township 45, Bethel Park 7

Pine Grove 49, Panther Valley 6

Pine-Richland 59, North Hills 13

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Deer Lakes 6

Plum 35, Knoch 7

Pocono Mountain East 34, East Stroudsburg North 0

Pocono Mountain West 21, Pleasant Valley 7

Port Allegany 40, Cameron County 8

Quakertown 48, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Red Lion 50, Dover 25

Richland 63, Greater Johnstown 0

Rochester 35, Cornell 7

Rustin 27, West Chester East 13

Saegertown 20, Cochranton 8

Saltsburg def. Bishop Carroll, forfeit

Saucon Valley 42, Palmerton 41

Scranton Prep 44, Mid Valley 14

Selinsgrove 9, Central Mountain 7

Shade 27, Blacklick Valley 26

Shenango 45, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 21

Shippensburg 20, West Perry 7

Smethport 14, Coudersport 0

Souderton 28, Upper Dublin 7

South Allegheny 14, South Park 7

South Fayette 38, West Allegheny 14

South Side 33, Brentwood 16

Southern Columbia 42, Lewisburg 7

Spring Grove 41, Dallastown Area 26

Spring-Ford 21, Methacton 0

St. Marys 35, Ridgway/Johnsonburg 21

Sto-Rox 50, Western Beaver 14

Thomas Jefferson 41, Ringgold 0

Tri-Valley 47, Marian Catholic 7

Troy 41, Wellsboro 0

Tunkhannock 30, Dunmore 17

Tussey Mountain 64, Moshannon Valley 6

Twin Valley 35, Schuylkill Valley 14

Tyrone 35, Philipsburg-Osceola 28

Union Area 43, Fort Cherry 42

Union City 26, Iroquois 20

Union/AC Valley(FB) 40, Brockway 7

Unionville 41, West Chester Henderson 13

Upper Moreland 47, Springfield Montco 28

Upper Perkiomen 31, Owen J Roberts 14

Upper St. Clair 42, Moon 35

Valley 32, Yough 14

Valley View 55, West Scranton 0

Warren 45, Titusville 13

Warwick 48, Solanco 14

Washington 39, Charleroi 0

West Lawn Wilson 41, Cedar Crest 6

Western Wayne 28, Honesdale 14

Westinghouse 30, University Prep 0

William Tennent 17, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 14

Williams Valley 22, Schuylkill Haven 7

Williamsburg 38, West Branch 12

Wilmington 57, Sharpsville 14

Wilson 14, Bangor 0

Windber 42, North Star 0

Wyoming Valley West 42, Nanticoke Area 0

York 65, South Western 14

York Catholic 55, Hanover 21

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/