PREP FOOTBALL=

Central Columbia def. Mount Carmel, forfeit

Central Valley 41, Ambridge 6

Central York 70, Northeastern 0

Chestnut Ridge 28, Westmont Hilltop 7

Danville 46, Bloomsburg 0

ELCO 36, Northern Lebanon 7

Eastern York 14, Susquehannock 0

Elizabeth Forward 16, Mount Pleasant 14

Ligonier Valley 42, Waynesburg Central 6

Littlestown 40, Biglerville 7

Manheim Township 49, Hempfield 7

McGuffey 56, Chartiers-Houston 0

Midd-West 31, Hughesville 20

Minersville 38, Shenandoah Valley 6

Northwestern 13, Maplewood 12

Quakertown 48, Hatboro-Horsham 0

Saltsburg def. Bishop Carroll, forfeit

Selinsgrove 9, Central Mountain 7

Shippensburg 20, West Perry 7

Thomas Jefferson 41, Ringgold 0

Tri-Valley 47, Marian Catholic 7

Tussey Mountain 64, Moshannon Valley 6

Upper Perkiomen 31, Owen J Roberts 14

Williams Valley 22, Schuylkill Haven 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cameron County vs. Union/AC Valley(FB), ccd.

Curwensville vs. Redbank Valley, ccd.

Derry vs. East Allegheny, ppd.

Dobbins/Randolph vs. Palumbo, ccd.

Edison vs. Fels, ccd.

Emmaus vs. Nazareth Area, ccd.

Erie vs. West Toronto Prep, Ontario, ccd.

Gratz vs. Bartram, ccd.

Greenville vs. West Middlesex, ccd.

Hollidaysburg vs. Carrick, ccd.

Keystone Oaks vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Keystone vs. Conemaugh Valley, ccd.

Mahanoy Area vs. Palmerton, ccd.

Martin Luther King vs. Imhotep Charter, ccd.

Milton Hershey vs. Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt, ccd.

Moniteau vs. St. Marys, ccd.

New Castle vs. Blackhawk, ppd.

Newport vs. Juniata, ccd.

Northampton vs. Pocono Mountain East, ccd.

Phoenixville vs. Upper Merion, ccd.

Pittsburgh Central Catholic vs. Hempfield Area, ppd.

Pottsville vs. North Schuylkill, ppd.

Pottsville vs. Northwestern Lehigh, ccd.

Ridgway/Johnsonburg vs. Karns City, ccd.

Salisbury vs. North Schuylkill, ccd.

Saucon Valley vs. Lehighton, ccd.

Serra Catholic vs. Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Southmoreland vs. Brownsville, ppd.

Wallenpaupack vs. Abington Heights, ccd.

Wellsboro vs. Wyalusing, ccd.

West Greene vs. Monessen, ppd.

West Mifflin vs. Uniontown, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/