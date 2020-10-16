First round of PGA Tour Champions postponed by rain

Associated Press12

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The first round of the Dominion Energy Charity Classic was postponed Friday because of rain.

The 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Virginia was to be Phil Mickelson’s second start on the PGA Tour Champions. He won his debut on the over-50 tour at Ozarks National in August.

The tour planned to send players off from split tees Saturday morning and the second round was set to begin Saturday afternoon, with the goal of completing the tournament by Sunday evening.

Associated Press

