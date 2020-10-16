Delays Expected for Bridge Inspections

The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office said to expect delays and temporary closures on various roads due to bridge inspections from 8:00am until 3:30pm daily beginning on Monday, October 19, 2020-through Thursday, October 22, 2020.

The following roads will be impacted by the bridge inspections: Creamery Rd, Hamby Hill Rd, Schoolhouse Rd, Raiders Rd, Burnt Mill Rd, Darlington Rd, Moxadarla Rd, Lambert Rd, Dillon Falls Rd, Kopchak Rd, Canal Rd, Shannon Rd, Pleasant Valley Rd, and North Dresden Rd.