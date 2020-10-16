‘Brought us back down to Earth’: Tri-Valley playing more complete football

DRESDEN, Ohio- It was a 33-0 loss to rival Sheridan that gave Tri-Valley a reality check.

It gave the Scotties a chance to see their flaws and what they needed to improve on.

Since the Sheridan game, Tri-Valley has kicked it into another gear and is playing much better football. In the Scotties last six quarters, they’ve given up zero points.

While its a game the Scotties would like to put in the past, Cam West and company are using that game to fuel them through the postseason.

Tri-Valley travels two-hours south to take on Jackson in the second round of the playoffs.