Boil Advisory for some Zanesville Water Customers

The City of Zanesville reports that some of there customers are now under a boil advisory.

The advisory is being issued as a precaution after a water main break on Pershing Road. Those in the Coopermill Road area west of Dryden, Potts Lane and Benjamin Avenue may experience low pressure until repairs are completed.

The city asks that after service is restored and until further notice, vigorously boil, for at least one minute, any water used for drinking (including water used to make ice), cooking or oral hygiene.

Water samples will be collected once the work is completed and service is restored.

An additional notice will be given when the boil advisory is lifted.

For further information contact the City of Zanesville Water Division at (740) 455-0631