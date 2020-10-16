Animal Shelter Society: Pet of the Week

ZANESVILLE, OH – This week the Animal Shelter Society would like to introduce Miss Kitty as their Pet of the Week.

Miss Kitty has a bit of a sad story that led her to the shelter. She was surrendered by her owner of 10 years back in July.

“She had been with the same owner for 10 years so Kitty’s going through a very rough time with that. As you can see she has severe hair loss because of her nerves and she is very particular about eating. She’s a very kind cat, she’s purring right now, you probably can’t hear that. But she needs to find a good home, she needs to find somebody that she can live the rest of her life out with,” Board of Directors Secretary April Cohagen-Gibson said.

Miss Kitty has no issues with kids or other animals. She is just looking for a lap to lay in and someone to cuddle.

“Miss Kitty is fully sponsored, so you just fill out an application on animalsheltersociety.org and we will get that approved after we do the background checks and the home owners checks on who owns the home. And she can be your kitty very quickly. The only fee that’s attached to Miss Kitty is, it’s now mandatory, the board has voted that any animal coming out of here, feline or dog, must have a microchip so they can be recovered easily. So that would be a $5 charge for Miss Kitty.”

The Board of Directors would also like to share that their Barktoberfest is being moved to an online auction starting on Thursday November 12th and runs through Sunday November 15th. You can check out The Animal Shelter Society’s Facebook Page for more information on the event.