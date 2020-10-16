Updated on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT:

FRIDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Highs around 55°. West winds at 5-15 mph during the early morning, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 32°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 59°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southwest at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 41°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming south around 5 mph during the late evening and overnight.

SUNDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 64°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

MONDAY: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 64°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain showers possible. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 48°.

TUESDAY: Rain showers possible. Partly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 50°.

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows around 44°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 68°.

DISCUSSION (Updated on Thursday, 15 October 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT):

On the latest weather map, an area of low pressure – L1B – was positioned in west central Quebec with a minimum central pressure of 994 mb. Extending south from L1B is a cold front which is presently running along the Appalachian Mountains. This is a strong cold front, and the high temperature in Zanesville, OH was at 69° at around 11:00 AM EDT, and the temperature was sitting at 68° shortly before 1:00 PM EDT, and by 4:00 PM EDT, the temperature had fallen to around 58°. Rain showers in our region have been rather light, despite being near-steady for much of the early evening hours.

As we head through the remainder of this evening and into the overnight hours, the rain showers will likely begin to gradually taper off in our region as they move further into Pennsylvania and West Virginia. However, the mostly cloudy skies will likely remain for the majority of the overnight hours as a trough of low pressure swings in behind the cold front. However, at around sunrise, I am expecting that the clouds will begin to break more, and this may allow for temperatures to make a little more of a drop around sunrise, likely putting our temperature around 36° – 40°.

The cooler air will continue to move into our region as we head into the day Friday. Mostly cloudy skies during the early morning hours will likely give way to partly cloudy skies during the late morning and early afternoon, and then mostly clear skies during the late afternoon. Another trough of low pressure will move into the central Great Lakes Region by late Friday Afternoon, however this activity will likely taper away well before moving into western Ohio. Thus, mostly clear skies will be likely on Friday Night. The winds will also begin to calm down a bit more after sunset as an area of high pressure begins to move up the Ohio River Valley and towards southern West Virginia. This, combined with the mostly clear skies, will likely allow for our temperatures on Friday Night to drop to around 30° – 34°, with a degree or so lower for our Eastern Counties.

Afterwards, another area of low pressure – L1C – will begin to tape shape in the Dakotas on Saturday Morning, and by Saturday Evening, L1C will be positioned in northern Wisconsin. In doing so, it will lift a warm front across Indiana and parts of western Ohio. For now, it does not appear that this will produce any rain showers in our region on Saturday Night. Nonetheless, high level clouds are possible as the front moves through the region. While high temperatures on Saturday will likely be around 57° – 61°, given the passage of the warm front, overnight lows on Saturday Night will likely be around 39° – 43°, and perhaps a few degrees warmer.

L1C will push a cold front through the region on Sunday Night/Monday Morning, and this will allow for rain showers to be possible in our region. However, the amount of moisture that may be available may be a little low, so for now, I am not expecting a near-steady or steady rain at this time. The cold front will stall out along the Appalachian Mountains, and a new area of low pressure – L2 – will begin developing on the eastern edge of the Rocky Mountains. L2 will latch onto the cold front and will begin to pull it northwards as a warm front into our region. This may also allow for rain showers to be possible in our region for Monday, and even into Tuesday as well. L2 will then likely begin to move eastwards, eventually dragging a cold front towards our region by the middle or end of next work week.

That’s your weather!

-Timmy

Connect with me:

Twitter: COMING SOON

Facebook: WHIZ Meteorologist Timmy Albertson

E-Mail: talbertson@whizmediagroup.com