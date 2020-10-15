Winless Falcons, after coach Quinn firing, visit Vikings

ATLANTA (0-5) at MINNESOTA (1-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 5

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Falcons 1-4; Vikings 3-2

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 20-11

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Falcons 28-12 in Minnesota on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK — Falcons lost to Panthers 23-16; Vikings lost to Seahawks 27-26

AP PRO32 RANKING — Falcons No. 30, Vikings No. 23

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (17), PASS (8).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (14), PASS (31).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (4), PASS (25).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (24), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Vikings have won four straight games in the series. The last victory for the Falcons was 24-14 in Atlanta on Nov. 27, 2011. … This is the first game for the Falcons under interim head coach Raheem Morris, who replaces Dan Quinn, fired along with general manager Thomas Dimitroff after the loss to Carolina. … The Falcons have their worst start to a season since losing their first eight games in 1996. They also had a six-game losing streak last year. … Atlanta shut its facility Thursday following one new positive test for COVID-19. DT Marlon Davidson was placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. … Falcons RB Todd Gurley had 121 rushing yards on 14 carries against the Panthers, the first time he hit the 100-yard mark in 22 games, since Jan. 12, 2019 for the Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs. … Seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones, who this month became the franchise’s career leader in receptions, has missed two of the last three games due to a hamstring injury. … Falcons DT Grady Jarrett had a sack and a forced fumble against the Vikings last season. … The Falcons have allowed an average of 32.2 points per game, tied for the third most in the league. … The Vikings have lost four straight home games, including their last two contests at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019, for the first time since a five-game home skid in 2011. … The Vikings had five drives of 10 or more plays at Seattle for their most since 2004. … Vikings RB Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards (489) but is dealing with a groin injury that forced him out of the game in Seattle early in the third quarter. … QB Kirk Cousins has thrown seven interceptions, already one more than last season and the second most in the league behind Carson Wentz of the Eagles. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen has six TD catches in his last six home games. … DE Yannick Ngakoue is tied for third in the NFL with five sacks. … Fantasy tip: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison had 112 yards on 20 rushes in relief of Cook against the Seahawks.

