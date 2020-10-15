WHIZ Radio week two playoff football broadcast schedule

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – WHIZ Radio will have five live broadcasts this weekend of playoff high school football.

On Z92 Radio we will have a doubleheader of playoff action. First on Friday you can listen to the Sheridan Generals host the Columbus South Bulldogs. Then on Saturday listen live from Guernsey County as Meadowbrook hosts Philo in an MVL playoff showdown. David Kinder with have the call both Friday and Saturday night.

On Highway 103 Radio you can tune in Friday night to hear the Tri-Valley Scotties take on the Jackson Ironmen in the second round of the playoffs. Then on Saturday Highway 103 Radio will be in Washington County as John Glenn takes on Warren. Greg Mitts and Corey Perkins have the call.

Then on AM1240 Radio on Friday night you can hear Zanesville football. The Blue Devils head to Plain City to take on Jonathan Alder. Jeff Moore and Garrett Young have the play-by-play.

All five games kickoff at 7 p.m. and all four stream online at whiznews.com.