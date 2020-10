PREP FOOTBALL=

Albert Gallatin 57, Carrick 0

Bentworth 41, Avella 31

Blue Mountain 35, Lehighton 0

Brashear 24, Perry Traditional Academy 0

Pottsgrove 20, Upper Merion 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Roxborough vs. Philadelphia Central, ccd.

