Muskingum Behavioral Health Looks to Re-Opening as Many Struggle With Addiction Amid the Pandemic

ZANESVILLE, OH – The Corona Virus Pandemic has caused additional stress and anxiety in many people’s lives.

One of the most vulnerable groups to the isolation caused by the pandemic are those going through addiction recovery.

“One of the problems you know the people we serve are having is, the saying goes that the opposite of addiction is connection. And people who are getting into recovery with addiction need connection, they need people. That’s why one of the reasons AA and NA works is because they get together and they need people,” Muskingum Behavioral Health Chief Executive Officer Steve Carrel said.

Since the start of the pandemic, drug usage, overdoses, overdose deaths, and suicide rates have all increased. Carrel wants people who are struggling to know that help is out there.

“Help is available, help is accessible. You know, I don’t know what the future is going to hold as far as you know any further lock downs. But right now, and even if we go purple, behavioral health is still going to be available, we’re going to make it available. If you need help reach out. It’s a phone call away. Any behavioral health organization you know around, all you have to do is make a phone call and we’ll get you in very quickly.”

Muskingum Behavioral Health is opening back up with full staff this week with intensive programs returning next week. Groups will return to the facility the following week. Individual sessions will be starting back up as well over the next 3 weeks.