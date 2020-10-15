Governor DeWine: 65% of Ohioans Now Living in Red Level 3 Counties

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a COVID-19 pandemic update Thursday and he announced that there are 12 new Red Level 3 counties in the state. That means high exposure and spread.

The Governor said health commissioners tell us they are seeing less and less mask compliance when people are out and that people aren’t wearing masks when they are with friends and family.

DeWine says these are not times to be complacent or comfortable. It is the time to be vigilant to protect yourself, your family, your friends and your neighbors.

As of Thursday, Ohio has 29 red counties. That is 65% of Ohioans who are living in red counties. In our area that includes Muskingum, Licking and Guernsey Counties.

DeWine added we also now have 52 counties that are high incidence. This means the county has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks.