Alexander Zverev reaches quarterfinals at Cologne Indoors

Sports
Associated Press11

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev advanced to the quarterfinals of the Cologne Indoors by beating Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-1 Thursday.

Zverev was playing indoors for the first time this year after a mixed record on indoor hard courts in 2019. He has been strong in those conditions in the past with three career indoor titles, including the 2018 ATP Finals.

Zverev had seven aces and didn’t face a break point in the win over Verdasco. He will next play Lloyd Harris in the quarterfinals.

Zverev could win his first title of the year and his third in his native Germany following victories at the clay-court Munich tournament in 2017 and 2018.

___

